Cincinnati Sycamore and Dayton Centerville wound up even in a 1-1 stalemate during this Ohio boys high school soccer game.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 1-1 tie through the first half.

Neither squad scored in the final half.

Last season, Dayton Centerville and Cincinnati Sycamore faced off on Aug. 23, 2022 at Cincinnati Sycamore High School.

Recently on Aug. 11, Dayton Centerville squared off with Kettering Alter in a soccer game.

