NEW WASHINGTON — Buckeye Central enjoyed a second-half running clock for the second week in a row.

The Bucks pounded Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic 67-0 on Friday night in New Washington. In the season opener, B.C. ripped Crestline 50-0.

In the first two weeks of the season Buckeye Central has outscored its foes 117-0 in eight quarters of football.

Quarterback Derex Dean hit 11-of-14 passes for 216 yards and three touchdowns in this one. He also ran for two more scores to pace the B.C. offense. Jack Phillips galloped for two TDs and caught a scoring pass.

Heath Jensen snagged five aerials for 94 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while Elijah Cline and Isaac Hiler also had scoring runs. Hiler compiled 103 yards rushing.

The Bucks led 27-0 after the first quarter and 48-0 at halftime. B.C. stretched the margin to 61-0 through three periods.

St. Joe (0-2) managed just 17 yards of total offense, all rushing yards, and only two first downs.

The Bucks countered with a balanced attack, 266 rushing yards and 482 yards of total offense with 28 first downs.

Buckeye Central will challenge Ada next week.