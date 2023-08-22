BUCYRUS — Bucyrus Police officers filed these reports from Aug. 21 and 22.

Aug. 21

7:17 a.m. Officers investigated an alarm in the 200 block of S Spring St.

7:19 a.m. A 911 hang-up call was reported in the 1000 block of Tiffin St.

8:49 a.m. A false alarm was reported in the 1000 block of S Sandusky Ave.

11:03 a.m. Officers took a report of a hit-skip accident in the 1000 block of W Warren St.

11:18 a.m. Officers made a pickup in the 100 block of Heritage Circle.

11:19 a.m. Officers assisted the Victims Advocate in the 500 block of Tiffin St.

11:24 a.m. A 911 open line was reported in the 1200 block of S Walnut St.

11:26 a.m. Officers inspected a golf cart in the 500 block of S Sandusky Ave.

12:43 p.m. A welfare check was requested in the 1100 block of High St.

1:05 p.m. Officers searched the 100 block of Washington Square for a reported suspicious person.

2:05 p.m. Officers took a report of a private property accident in the 1600 block of Marion Rd.

2:25 p.m. Officers searched the 500 block of Sears St following a report of an injured animal.

2:31 p.m. Officers investigated a 911 hang-up call in the 1700 block of Marion Rd.

3:05 p.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of E. Liberty St.

3:57 p.m. Officers investigated an auto accident in the 600 block of Prospect St.

4 p.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station regarding identity theft.

4:45 p.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of Hopley Ave.

4:54 p.m. Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Woodlawn Ave. and Jones St.

4:56 p.m. Officers responded to a person experiencing mental issues in the 600 block of Kaler Ave.

6:06 p.m. Officers performed a civil standby in the 100 block of E. Kilbourne Dr.

6:08 p.m. Officers responded to a vice call in the 1800 block of E. Mansfield St.

6:09 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 200 block of Wiley St.

6:36 p.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of Rogers St.

7:02 p.m. Officers responded to a domestic call in the 600 block of Prospect St.

7:19 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 500 block of Failor St.

8:13 p.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of E. Liberty St.

9:24 p.m. Officers investigated an animal call in the 200 block of W. Mansfield St.

9:54 p.m. Officers took report from a subject on station regarding threats being made.

11:17 p.m. Jessica Rumer, 41, was arrested in the 400 block of N. Sandusky Ave. She was released pending a court appearance.

Aug. 22

12:27 a.m. Officers issued a verbal warning in the area of Woodlawn Ave. and Whetstone St.

1:28 a.m. Officers issued a verbal warning in the area of Hopley Ave. and Rogers St.

5:40 a.m. Officers investigated a suspicious vehicle in the 900 block of S. Walnut St.