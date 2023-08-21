Maureen C. Rupe, age 61, of Shelby, died peacefully Sunday morning, August 20, 2023 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Her death followed a brief battle with pancreatic cancer- a battle fought with an outstanding attitude, extreme bravery, and a sense of humor unmatched to anyone but Marueen.

Maureen was born September 21, 1961 in Shelby to the late Maurice L. and Anna M. (Chavez) Simon. She was a 1979 graduate of Shelby High School and Pioneer Joint Vocational School’s Cosmetology Program. Maureen was well known for working at Cracker Barrel in Mansfield, Bob Evans in Ontario, and Dollar General in Shelby. No matter where she worked, she made many friends with both co-workers and patrons- many of whom faithfully checked on her and came to see her during her most recent illness. Her impact on them was undoubtable.

Marueen was easy to make friends with. She was hilarious, inappropriate at all times, always fun, lived with the mindset that rules were made to be broken, and continuously chose to live life happy. Maureen’s hobbies changed throughout her life from a love of reading, to painting- which even got as large as wall murals, to cake baking, and, most recently, to a love for dogs- especially her Boston Terriers. Her unique sense of humor could make anyone laugh and she was always entertaining and fun to be around.

Marueen is survived by her children: Nikki (Nick) Webster of Shelby, Donald Browing III of Shelby, and Danielle (Ben) Browning of Columbus; her best friend and partner: Kevin Combs and his son: Keith; grandchildren: Taylor and Hailey Webster, Ethan Browning, Leonidas Zaglanis, and Lennox Vallandingham; her sisters: Josephine Simon, Jackie (Todd) Potts, Karen (John) Dillon, Mary Simon (Doug Collins), and Tisha Saunders; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Paul Rupe in 1980; and sisters: Lorraine Simon and an infant sister.

Maureen wanted everyone coming to her calling hours and funeral to be dressed in bright colors so please feel comfortable and free to do so. Family and friends are welcome on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 from 4-7 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, where a rosary will be recited at 7 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 10:30 am at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, where Maureen was a member, 29 West Street, Shelby. Fr. Chris Mileski will celebrate the Mass with burial following in the church cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist with final expenses.

