ONTARIO — Two Ontario residents attended a public hearing at Wednesday’s city council meeting to speak about a rezone proposal for 12 parcels on Park Ave. West, including the site of an abandoned church.

The parcels were previously zoned office service, but local businessman Dan Niss and his attorney Bud Vetter requested a rezone. The goal was open up more development opportunities for the 43,000 square-foot abandoned church that Niss purchased in May.

The property at 1943 Park Ave West is about 17 acres. Zoning inspector Michael Morton suggested council also consider rezoning 11 parcels west of the church for continuity when planning commission discussed the request in June.

Ruth Stevens Reedy said she wished the properties remained in an office service zone.

“We don’t have any information on what they’re putting in there or how many employees they’re going to have,” she said. “How are we going to make a decision?”

Janine Caico, who lives about a half-mile away from the 1943 Park Ave. West building, said she was happy to learn Niss purchased the property.

“I’m in favor of anything Mr. Niss wants to do there,” she said. “I don’t think he builds anything that’s ugly or that isn’t a benefit to the community.”

Council unanimously voted to approve the rezone, opening the opportunity for the properties on 1943-2103 Park Ave. West to operate any retail business in an enclosed building, including restaurants, movie theaters or wellness centers.

Conditional use of properties in the business district, which would require planning commission approval, include bowling alleys, churches, car services and housing.

Council president Eddie Gallo said any business plans for the church lot or surrounding properties have to go to planning commission to ensure they meet the city’s guidelines.

“We’ve got some really cool things we’re thinking about that we can’t talk about quite yet, but we can’t really move forward until we get the proper zoning,” Vetter said.

The attorney thanked council members for approving the rezone request and said Niss would consider the neighbors’ wishes in the development.

“He’ll do whatever planning commission requires, put up green belts and stuff like that, and he’ll do his best to protect the neighbors,” Vetter said.

“Dan is a great community citizen who does fantastic projects, and he doesn’t do them all for profit, he does them because it’s the right thing to do.”

Vetter said he is working on city citations and safety regulations on the building, as well as making physical improvements to the property like mowing the lawn.