The following is an open letter to U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, whose district includes Ashland and Mansfield:

Cong. Jordan, for your constituents, could you please address the following questions regarding the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol Hill riot:

1) Is it true President Trump authorized national guardsmen for security purposes but Democrat Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi turned him down?

2) Is it true evidence used by the Democrat-controlled congressional committee that investigated Jan. 6 has been destroyed, and if true, why would the committee do that?

3) Are reports that alleged riot participant Ray Epps will finally be charged accurate, and if they are, when is that going to happen?

4) Were federal agents in the crowd?

5) Is there evidence federal agents helped incite the riot?

6) What has happened to the 40,000 hours of riot videotape that was supposed to be released publicly?

7) How can people view the tapes?

8) Was the rioting well under way before President Trump encouraged supporters to go to the Capitol and make their voices heard “peacefully and patriotically”?

9) Is there evidence Antifa participated in and encouraged the rioting? Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund reportedly claims there is intelligence showing Antifa involvement.

10) Is there evidence, as Sund reportedly maintains, of a government cover-up regarding various aspects of the riot?

Your response to these questions would be greatly appreciated. I believe your constituents would appreciate it too.

Jeff L. Reed

Ashland, Ohio