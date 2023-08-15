The Cubs were 4-6 during the regular season last fall and qualified for the Division VII, Region 25 playoffs as the No. 10 seed before reaching the regional semifinals. Lucas fell to Danville 27-20. … The Cubs have qualified for the playoffs nine straight years and reached the Division VII state championship game in 2019. … Scott Spitler is Richland County’s longest-tenured head coach. Spitler enters his 15th season at Lucas with a record of 94-66. … Senior Logan Toms was a Division VII All-Ohio second-team pick at defensive back last fall. … The Cubs lost All-Ohio receiver Corbin Toms (second team), All-Ohio linebacker Ty Lehnhart (second team) and All-Ohio quarterback Andrew Smollen (honorable mention) to graduation. … Senior Aidan Culler was an All-Ohio honorable-mention pick as a kicker last year. … Five of Lucas’ seven losses last year were by eight points or less.