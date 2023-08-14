Betty Stroup, age 81, resident of Shelby died Sunday, August 13, 2023, at Crestwood Care Center.

Born on April 2, 1942 in Shelby to Frank and Stella (Krichbaum) Ludwig, she and had been a lifelong area resident. She received her bachelors degree from Ohio University in home economics. Betty loved square dancing, gardening, was especially fond of day lilies, and enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a member of the Shelby Garden Club and the First United Church of Christ.

She is survived by her children Ronald (Lisa) Stroup of Strongsville, Suzy (Lee) Beckner of Plymouth, Dan (Jennifer) Stroup of Shelby; grandchildren: Rachel Stroup, Jacob Beckner, Sarah Stroup, Madison Stroup, Ellie Beckner, and Iris Stroup; and many other relatives.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband Robert Stroup, who died September 2, 2018, after 54 years of marriage.

A graveside service will be held in Greenlawn Cemetery in Plymouth on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 10 AM with Pastor James Robinson officiating.

Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers memorial expressions may be made to the First United Church of Christ 23 Church St. Shelby, OH 44875.

Online condolences can be given at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com.

Funeral Home: Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory

Website: www.barkdullfuneralhome.com