MANSFIELD — Due to storm line repairs, the City of Mansfield has announced it will be necessary to reduce traffic to a single lane only in the following area while work is being completed:

Southbound lane — North Diamond Street from North Main Street to East Sixth Street.

The lane will be closed starting Sunday, Aug. 13 and is set to re-open Monday

Aug. 21 by the end of the workday.

Construction signs will be posted at the work site. Traffic is advised to plan an alternate route to avoid possible delays.

Any questions concerning this notice may be directed to the City Service Complex during normal business hours, Monday thru Friday 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 419-755-9806.