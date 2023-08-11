BUCYRUS — Bucyrus Police officers filed these reports from Aug. 10-11.

Aug. 10

7:58 a.m. Dakota Commodore, 30 was arrested in the 500 block of S Sandusky Ave. He was taken to the Crawford County Justice Center pending a court appearance.

8:52 a.m. A false alarm was received from the 300 block of Arch Dr.

9:16 a.m. Officers picked up found property in the 100 block of N Poplar St.

9:23 a.m. A report of a stolen vehicle was taken. The vehicle was later located by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.

10:58 a.m. A report of a disturbance in the 1700 block of Whetstone St. was investigated.

11:34 a.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station regarding a possible protection order violation.

12:23 p.m. A vandal complaint was investigated in the 200 block of E Oakwood Ave.

1:59 p.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station regarding harassment.

2:01 p.m. Officers took a one vehicle accident report in the 300 block of Wiley St.

3:35 p.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station regarding assistance.

4:12 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for stop sign at the intersection of Hopley Ave. and Whetstone St.

4:36 p.m. A false alarm was received from the 2400 block of Stetzer Rd.

5:18 p.m. Officers investigated a parking complaint in the 1300 block of Marion Rd.

5:34 p.m. John I Massie, 22 was arrested in the area of Woodbine Apts. He was transported to the Crawford County Justice Center pending a court appearance.

6:17 p.m. A disturbance in the 900 block of S Walnut St was investigated.

6:22 p.m. Officers spoke with a subject regarding drug abuse.

6:41 p.m. A report of minibikes riding on Emerson St was investigated.

7:20 p.m. Officers conducted a follow up investigation in the 700 block of Beverly Dr.

8:02 p.m. Natalie Motter, 48, was arrested in the area of Lane St. and Charles St. She was transported to CCJC pending a court appearance.

10:11 p.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of W. Mansfield St.

10:58 p.m. Officers investigated a juvenile complaint in the 1700 block of Marion Rd.

11:27 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance at Bucyrus Plaza.

11:57 p.m. Officers investigated a larceny in the 800 block of Sherman St. Bucyrus Police Department.

Aug. 11

12:36 a.m. Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Tiffin St. and Irving St.

5:15 a.m. Officers responded to a 911 hang up in the 600 block of Kaler Ave.

6:03 a.m. Officers investigated a trespass in the 200 block of E. Mansfield St.