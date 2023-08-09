Family ties are precious things woven through the years….

Of memories of togetherness, laughter, love and tears. (Unknown)

Our Dear Mother, Grandmother, Friend and Prayer Warrior, Alice Louise (Shaffer) Sand, age 87, went to be with her Heavenly Father on August 6, 2023 at home surrounded by her family.

Alice was born a Valentine’s baby on February 14, 1936 in Darlington, Ohio in the home of her parents, the late Francis Lee Shaffer and Myrtle Fern Whittemire. She attended school in Mansfield and later attended Life Bible College in California.

She married Millard William Sand on July 22, 1967, who passed away in January of 1983 and they are now forever reunited.

Alice lived in the Mansfield/Ontario area all of her life. After 21 years of employment with Hartman Electric, she became a homemaker while babysitting and foster parenting. After becoming a single parent, her main focus was raising her three young daughters. She worked a short time at Value City and then was a caregiver for the elderly.

Alice never met a stranger, she had an amazing sense of humor and was very quick-witted. She always touched and blessed those around her.

Left to cherish her memory are “MY THREE GIRLS”, Berniece Malone, Brenda (Joe) Howman and Bonnie (Mike) Hixson; seven grandchildren, Olivia and Gwen Malone, Kendra Allison, Trent (Cassandra) Young, Kooper Howman & Tate and Kace Hixson; three great grandchildren, Westyn and Wiley Allison and Natalie Young; her brother, Rick Shaffer; her heart-picked sister, Judy Norris; several nieces and nephews; and her dear long time friend, Kay Strickler.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Donald Lee Shaffer Sr. and her son-in-law, William (Bill) Malone.

The family would like to thank the staff at OhioHealth Mansfield, Kingston of Ashland and Gentiva Hospice.

Visitation will be held Monday, August 14, 2023 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Wappner Funeral Directors – Ontario, 100 South Lexington-Springmill Road, Ontario. Funeral services conducted by Pastor Paul O’Brien will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at the funeral home with additional visitation from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Bellville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Gentiva Hospice.

Forever and always we will love you Mom and we know ……….. “ALL IS WELL”.

Words of condolence may be expressed at www.wappner.com

