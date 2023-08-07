MANSFIELD — The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Richland County held an annual dinner Aug. 3 at Kingwood Center with friends, family, and supporters its local affiliate.

Erin Schaefer, LPCC-S, IMFT-S receiving the NAMI Excellence in Clinical Service Award with Mary Kay Pierce. (Submitted photo)

Loree Vick our special speaker, former FOX 8 news anchor and mental health advocate shared her story on turning pain into purpose after the loss of her husband to suicide in 2005. (Submitted photo)

The evening was filled with updates on community programs, a special time of thanking all volunteers, the Richland County Mental Health & Recovery Services Board, the mental health agencies, and community sponsors over the years.

The keynote speaker for the event was Loree Vick, an award-winning journalist for FOX 8 news in Cleveland, who shared her inspiring story of turning pain into purpose after the loss her husband to suicide in 2005.

The evening continued with the announcement of four special awards.

NAMI Community Impact Award was given to Jeff & Donna Heck and 33 Forever, Inc. for their impact over the last four years in decreasing the stigma of mental illness and making significant changes for the good in the lives of our loved ones in our community and across Ohio.

NAMI Excellence in Clinical Service Award presented to Erin Schaefer, LPCC-S, IMFT-S, who served for 25 years at Catalyst Life Services.

Awarded for her exceptional treatment and support for individuals living with severe mental illness and her support for their families.

Officer Brian Evans Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Award was given to Lt. Stacie Garrick of Mansfield Police Department for her many efforts to safely get individuals who are suicidal or in crisis to the help that they so desperate need.

Jeff Heck receiving the Roeliff Brinkerhoff award from Joe Trolian, Executive Director of the Richland County Mental Health & Recovery Services Board for mental health awareness and advocacy. (Submitted photo)

The Roeliff Brinkerhoff Award was also presented by Joe Trolian, Executive Director of the Richland County Mental Health & Recovery Services Board, to Jeff & Donna Heck for their commitment to mental health awareness, advocacy, and education.