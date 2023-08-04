Jacob Edward “Jake” Kemplin, age 38, of Mansfield, died unexpectedly while at work on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

Jake was born March 30, 1985 in Shelby and attended Pioneer Career and Technology Center’s Meat Processing Program graduating from there, and Ontario High School, in 2004. Coming from a long line of strong hardworking men, Jake, too, was and incredibly dedicated and hard worker. He loved riding his motorcycle and his guns- often going to the shooting range for fun. As a person, he had the biggest heart and easily made people laugh, as he was a true prankster.

Jake is survived by his daughter: Kenzee; mother: Deborah Sue “Debbie” Brewster of Mansfield; father and step-mother: Henry Edward “Ed” and Teresa Kemplin, Jr. of Crestline; sisters: Sarah (fiancé, Cecil Kennedy) Cecil of Mansfield and Jennifer (Jack) Brothers of Ontario; step-siblings: Keesha Mosely of Shelby, Marco (fiancé, Stephanie Damron) Willison of Johnsville, and Nathan (Amanda) Willison of Galion; step-grandparents: James and Beulah Newberry of Galion; and numerous nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents: James Morton and Earnesteen (Conley) Brewster; and paternal grandparents: Henry Edward “Ed” and Claris (Adkins) Kemplin, Sr.

Family and friends are welcome on Monday, August 7, 2023 from 11 am-1 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby where funeral services will immediately follow at 1 pm. Rev. Gary Adkins, Jake’s great uncle, will officiate the services with burial following in Oakland Cemetery in Shelby.

Online condolences can be left on Jake’s obituary on the funeral home’s website, www.PenwellTurner.com, or their Facebook page, www.Facebook.com/PenwellFuneral.

Funeral Home: Penwell Turner Funeral Home

Website: www.PenwellTurner.com