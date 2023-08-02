MANSFIELD — Due to storm-line repairs, the City of Mansfield has announced it will be necessary to close sections of the following roads while work is being completed:

Woodland Road from Overlook Road to Edgewood Road.

West Dickson Avenue from Bowman Street to North Walnut Street.

The roads have been closed and are expected to reopen by Aug. 10.

Construction signs will be posted at the work site. Traffic is advised to plan an alternate

route to avoid possible delays.

Any questions concerning this notice may be directed to the City Service Complex

during normal business hours, Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 419-755-9806.