SHELBY – Investing in the environment ranks highly on the list of company beliefs for BlueScope Recycling and Materials.

The recycling center at 2384 Springmill Road in Mansfield, recently partnered with the City of Shelby to create a pollinator garden at Rabold Park on North Long Street in Shelby.

BlueScope Recycling and Materials partnered with the City of Shelby to make the sustainability project a reality.

Savannah Vulgamore, senior environmental and sustainability coordinator for BlueScope, said the company wanted to participate in the Earth Stewardship Celebration by completing a sustainability project.

The annual Richland County event invites area groups to conduct a project during the months of April through August to commemorate Earth Day, Arbor Day, and Soil and Water Stewardship Week.

RELATED READING 27th anniversary Earth Stewardship Celebration kickoff set for April 17 at NECIC

The five-month event was created to serve as a reminder such days should not be celebrated on just one day, but throughout the year.

“We (BlueScope) strive for a sustainable future.” Savannah vulgamore, sr. environmental and sustainability coordinator

“We want to help push our goals out into the community and felt it was important to participate in the program,” she said.

Vulgamore said that the company decided to create a garden for pollinators because it would be a sustainable environment for years to come.

Pollinators are necessary for plant life to become fertilized, which produces seeds, fruits and other young plants, according to the National Park Service.

“Without them (pollinators), we would lack basic food sources,” Vulgamore said.

The new pollinator garden at Rabold Park in Shelby features $1,000 of new plants.

On July 10, BlueScope employees volunteered their time to plant $1,000 worth of plants, including fennel, parsley, milkweed, butterfly bushes and a variety of perennials and annuals.

Additionally, different pollinator houses were also installed to accommodate different types of pollinators including bees, butterflies, birds and beetles.

Vulgamore said a goal was to incorporate different options and environments to help accommodate the different types of pollinators.

Volunteers installed several new pollinator houses in the new Rabold Park garden.

“It was awesome,” she said. “We had a great turnout of volunteers who came to help on their time off.”

As part of the partnership, the city agreed to handle maintenance and upkeep of the new garden area, which was planted near the city’s sunflower garden at Rabold Park.

Vulgamore said Shelby was the first city to call the company back when they presented the idea.

“They were really excited to be on board,” she said. “They’ve (Shelby) been very helpful.”

Formerly home to Milliron Recycling, founded by the late Grant Milliron, Vulgamore said BlueScope wants to keep the spirit of community involvement and impact alive, both in Shelby and surrounding communities.

RELATED READING Shelby business icon Grant Milliron dies at 88

“It is incredibly important to give back to the community,” she said. “We (BlueScope) want to continue helping and supporting the surrounding communities.”