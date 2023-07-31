SHELBY — The YMCA of North Central Ohio conducted its annual karate camp July 21 to 23 at the home of Grandmasters Reneta and Gary Music.

This karate summer camp has been around since the early 1990s when the late Master Instructor Stan Hart held the camps at his house.

When Grandmaster Reneta Music became the chief instructor, she began having the camps at her home.

The students camp for two nights at the Music’s residence, arriving at 6 p.m. on Friday and leaving at noon on Sunday. This year’s instruction was given mostly by Grandmaster Gary Music, Sensei Nate Meiers and the test was given by Grandmaster Reneta Music.

The history of the camp lent itself to only black belts, but Grandmaster Reneta Music wanted to open the camp to que rank (under black belt) this year. This allows the que rank to learn what camp is about and ease their minds when it is time for them to test for black belt.

At 1 p.m. on Saturday, there were a total of 34 students present to test.

Emma Cramer received her junior black belt and Felicity Kreiger received her adult black belt.

The students who received their second degree black belts were Akheem Walker, Braylon Gardner, Cole Smith and Joseph Litao.

The student of the month was awarded to two students this month: Adam and Omari Mandour. Instructors said both diligently worked to meet the criteria of perseverance, integrity, indomitable spirit, courtesy and self control along with humility.

You can find information regarding the YMCA of NCO School of Karate at www.ymcanco.org or call Grandmaster Reneta Music at 419-522-3511, ext. 222

Class times are:

— Kempo Dragon Jr. Mansfield ages 5-6 Monday and Wednesday from 4 to 4:45 p.m.

— Kempo Dragon Beginners Mansfield ages 6+ Tuesday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 5 p.m.

— Kempo Dragon Beginners Shelby Tuesday and Thursday from 5 to 6 p.m. with the option of Saturday at 9 a.m. if needed.