MANSFIELD — The Mansfield/Richland County Public Library (MRCPL) Evergreen Bookshop will be open for the monthly Friends’ Used Book Sale on Friday, Aug. 4 (noon to 5 p.m.) and Saturday, Aug. 5 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A Preview Sale will be held for Friends of the Library members only on Thursday, Aug. 3 (noon to 5 p.m).

Please note: memberships may be purchased at Thursday’s Preview Sale ($3 per year for individuals).

This sale is sponsored by the Friends of the Mansfield/Richland County Public Library.

Materials (adult, teen and juvenile items) are library discards and public donations offered for sale at extremely low prices. The bookshop is stocked with “new to the store” items each month.

Proceeds from the monthly sales sponsor enrichment activities provided by the Main Library and its eight branches in Richland County throughout the year.

Evergreen Bookshop is located in downtown Mansfield at 37 North Walnut Street (at the corner of West Third St. and North Walnut St., next to the Main Library).

For more information, contact Evergreen Bookshop 419-526-4652.