MANSFIELD — Approximately 1,500 homes remained without power as of 5 p.m. as a result of overnight storms which featured high winds, according to Rebecca A. Owens, Director/LEPC Coordinator of the Richland County EMA.

Owens said EMA has conducted drive-by damage assessments in the southeastern part of Richland County. One homeowner on Garver Road reported eight trees damaged, a small storage building had been moved approximately 12 inches from where it sat, a trampoline ended up in the neighbor’s yard, and a wood playset was turned on its side.

This was the storm damage at a home on Graham Road in Mansfield. (Photo courtesy of Richland County EMA)

Many power lines remain down, some across roads, and fences damaged by trees. Initial reports were over 2,000 Ohio Edison residents were without power and more than 500 AEP residents. As of 5 p.m. on Saturday, approximately 1,400 Ohio Edison and 100 AEP residents remained without power.

The AEP website is reporting power should be restored by 11 p.m. Sunday.

On Hastings-Newville Road tree line along the woods had several trees with tops snapped off. Based on initial assessment by EMA this storm does not appear to be tornadic damage.

The tops of trees were snapped off and landed on the ground, or snapped and barely attached to the tree.

Photos of the damage and details will be forwarded to the National Weather Service in Cleveland to make a determination on the classification for this event.

Residents are advised to contact 211, or 419-522-4636 to report storm damage.

Report power outages to Ohio Edison 1-888-544-4877 or online at www.firstenergycorp.com/outages help; AEP – 1-800-672-2231 or online at www.aepohio.com/outages/report/.

Additional updates will be forthcoming from the Richland County EMA.