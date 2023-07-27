Janel K. Long, age 88, passed away Wednesday, July 18, 2023 in Cinncinati.

Born March 11, 1935 to Kenneth and Laura (Payne) Irey, she had been a Shelby resident for 57 years before moving to Cincinnati. After graduating high school, Janel married the love of her life, Frank E. Long on April 3, 1960. Janel was a homemaker and spent her days taking care of her children.

She is survived by her husband Frank; her children; Laura I. Jacques of New York City, NY and Frank G. Long of Morrow County, OH; grandson, Stephen F. Long of Cleveland, OH, and sister; Anna Lee Sullivan of Delaware, OH; and nephew, Douglas Sullivan of Delaware, OH.

Janel was preceded in death by her parents.

