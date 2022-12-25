Ice storm 2005

A couple of weeks after the white Christmas snowstorm of 2004, Richland County experienced one of its worst-ever ice storms Jan. 5-6, 2005. This was my huge silver maple tree in my front yard. Remarkably, with some assistance, that tree survived and is even larger today.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- The last time I can recall anything near this cold at Christmas in Richland County was 2004, a bitter cold accompanied by almost two feet of snow on Dec. 23.

Just like 2022, if you wanted a white Christmas 18 years ago, you got it,

Infrared satellite 2004

An infrared satellite picture, with the center of low pressure overlaid, from Dec. 23, 2004, around 3 a.m. (National Weather Service image)
Snow 2004

That's me operating the snowblower on Christmas Eve 2004 in my driveway, assisted by two of my less-than-enthused sons. 
Tree 2

This silver maple tree looks destroyed after the ice storm in January 2005. It survived and is even larger today.

