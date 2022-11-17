Kaden Riddle

Clear Fork's Kaden Riddle was selected the Northwest District Division IV Lineman of the Year.

BELLVILLE — Clear Fork and Galion were both big winners when the All-Northwest District football team was announced Wednesday evening.

Galion’s Landon Kurtzman was selected the Division IV Defensive Player of the Year, while Clear Fork’s Kaden Riddle was chosen the Lineman of the Year. Clear Fork’s Dave Carroll was the Coach of the Year.

Tags

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.

Load comments