BELLVILLE — Clear Fork and Galion were both big winners when the All-Northwest District football team was announced Wednesday evening.
Galion’s Landon Kurtzman was selected the Division IV Defensive Player of the Year, while Clear Fork’s Kaden Riddle was chosen the Lineman of the Year. Clear Fork’s Dave Carroll was the Coach of the Year.
A 6-foot-1, 210-pound senior, Kurtzman led the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference with 23 sacks to go with a team-high 104 tackles during the regular season. He also forced seven fumbles.
The imposing Riddle (6-foot-4, 270-pounds) was a force on both sides of the ball as the Colts won the MOAC title. He had 59 tackles and three sacks, while helping clear the way for the conference’s top rushing attack.
Carroll led the Colts to a 10-2 record and a berth in the Division IV, Region 14 quarterfinals. He was recently informed he would not be retained as Clear Fork’s coach, bringing an end to his 14-year run as the coach at his alma mater.
Kurtzman was joined on the All-Northwest District first team by Galion teammates Gabe Ivy, Carson Frankhouse and Landon Campbell.
A junior, Ivy rushed for 1,501 yards and 18 touchdowns during the regular season. He also had a pair of TD receptions.
Frankhouse had 103 tackles, including eight tackles for loss, from his linebacker position. The junior also recovered three fumbles.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Campbell was the best punter in north central Ohio, averaging 42 yards per attempt. He also starred on offense and defense, catching 23 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns and making 94 tackles with 11 sacks.
Clear Fork’s Luke Schlosser was a first-team pick at linebacker. The junior had a team-high 61 tackles.
Clear Fork’s Adam Vanausdle was a first-team selection at kicker. The junior was 42-for-46 on PATs and 3-for-3 on field goals.
The area’s other first-team pick was Shelby receiver Issaiah Ramsey. The athletic 6-foot-3, 180-pound junior was the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference’s leading receiver, catching 50 passes for 1,047 yards and seven touchdown during the regular season.
DIVISION IV
First team
Offense
Ends-Ty Ray, Bellevue, 5-11, 145, Sr.; Garett Gunter, Van Wert, 6-0, 185, Sr.; Issaiah, Ramsey, Shelby, 6-3, 190, Jr.; Jude Armstrong, Wauseon, 6-0, 180, Sr.; Jake Morrison, Rossford, 6-5, 185, Sr.
Tight end-Maddix Crutchfield, Van Wert, 6-1, 220, Sr.
Linemen-Trent Wycuff, St. Marys Memorial, 6-1, 165, Sr.; Logan Dotson, Van Wert, 6-5, 250, Sr.; Kaden Riddle, Bellville Clear Fork, 6-4, 270, Sr.; Tyler Spisak, Bryan, 6-0, 245, Sr.; Austin Yoakum, Sandusky Perkins, 6-1, 240, Sr.
Backs-Aiden Hinkle, St. Marys Memorial, 6-0, 210, Sr.; Brylen Parker, Van Wert, 5-11, 190, Jr.; Gabe Ivy, Galion, 5-9, 150, Jr.
Quarterbacks-Aiden Pratt, Van Wert, 6-4, 205, Sr.; Logan Lesch, Sandusky Perkins, 6-2, 180, Jr.; Alex Williams, Rossford, 6-0, 205, Sr.; Kaden Holman, Upper Sandusky, 6-1, 175, Jr.
Kickers-Adam Vanausdle. Bellville Clear Fork, 6-1, 190, Jr.; Jon Normington-Slay, Sandusky Perkins, 6-4, 170, Sr.
Defense
Linemen-Jace Schaefer, St. Marys Memorial, 6-4, 200, Sr.; Jayden Rowe, Sandusky Perkins, 6-5, 192, Sr.; Landon Kurtzman, Galion, 6-1, 217, Sr.; Caleb Stoner, Napoleon, 6-4, 225, Sr.
Linebackers-Carson Frankhouse, Galion, 5-10, 190, Jr.; Luke Schlosser, Bellville Clear Fork, 5-8, 160, Jr.; Levi Allen, Upper Sandusky, 6-0, 185, Sr.; Mikey Young, Sandusky Perkins, 6-1, 200, So.
Backs-Keegan Sharpe, St. Marys Memorial, 5-9, 165, Sr.; Ashton Baer, Van Wert, 5-9, 155, Sr.; Tyson Rodriguez, Wauseon, 6-0, 175, Jr.; Gavin Frey, Upper Sandusky, 5-7, 140, Jr.
Punter-Landon Campbell, Galion, 6-1, 195, Jr.
Offensive Player of the Year-Aiden Pratt, Van Wert.
Defensive Player of the Year-Landon Kurtzman, Galion.
Lineman of the Year-Kaden Riddle, Bellville Clear Fork; Caleb Stoner, Napoleon.
Coach of the Year-Dave Carroll, Bellville Clear Fork.
Second team
Offense
Ends-Braylon Collier, Sandusky Perkins, 5-11, 155, So.; Connor Campbell, Van Wert, 6-0, 185, Sr.; Sam Smith, Wauseon, 6-4, 210, Sr.; Evan Hill, Upper Sandusky, 5-11, 155; Sr.
Tight end-Kaiden Nixon, Sandusky Perkins, 6-1, 180, Jr.
Linemen-Caleb Miller, St. Marys Memorial, 6-5, 260, Sr.; Holden Hunter, Galion, 6-3, 297, Jr.; Ross Wine, Bellville Clear Fork, 5-11, 205, Jr.; Collin Bils, Upper Sandusky, 6-0, 295, Sr.
Backs-Pawie Ault Bellville Clear Fork, 5-8, 155, Sr.; Andrew Williams, Napoleon, 5-11, 175, Sr.
Quarterbacks-Victor Skoog, Bellville Clear Fork, 5-11, 163, Sr.; Brayden DeVito, Shelby, 5-9, 150, Fr.
Kicker-Jonah Shafer, Rossford, 5-8, 165, Sr.
Defense
Linemen-Jackson Jones, Van Wert, 6-1, 240, Sr.; Mac Bauer, Bellevue, 6-1, 195, Sr.; Mason Vent, Shelby, 5-11, 200, Jr.; Justin Duncan, Wauseon, 6-3, 200, Sr.; Parker Vollmer, Bryan, 6-0, 235, Sr.; Henry Eggers, Napoleon, 6-1, 178, Jr.
Linebackers-Austin Kovar, Wauseon, 6-0, 195, Jr.; Jacob Aguilar, Napoleon, 6-0, 164, Jr.; Seth Bova, Bellevue, 5-6, 151, Jr.; Sam Sturzinger, Sandusky Perkins, Sr.
Backs-Ethan Borton, Wauseon, 6-0, 160, Sr.; Lamar Everett, Sandusky Perkins, 6-1, 165, Sr.; Jax Lapata, Bellevue, 5-10, 177, Jr.
Punter-Casey Lantz, Shelby, 6-4, 160, Jr.
Honorable mention
Jamal Kessler, St. Marys Memorial; Braden Saeler, St. Marys Memorial; Greg Felver, St. Marys Memorial; Kasper Marten, Shelby; Cam Cline, Shelby; Grayson Heydinger, Shelby; Ty Sellers, Bellville Clear Fork; Hunter Weirich, Bellville Clear Fork; Erick Hicks, Bellville Clear Fork; Milo Burgholder, Bellville Clear Fork; Logan Anderson, Bellville Clear Fork; Mason Pipes, Bellville Clear Fork; Trystyn Robison, Bellville Clear Fork; Kaden Kirkman, Rossford; Zayne Claus, Bellevue; Brody Horn, Bellevue; Weston Sturzinger, Sandusky Perkins; Luke Leffler, Kenton; Luke Hardy, Napoleon.
DIVISION V
First team
Offense
Ends-Cam Robinson, Willard, 6-0, 180, Jr.; Lincoln Garlock, Findlay Liberty-Benton, 5-9, 155, Sr.; Mason Mossbarger, Bloomdale Elmwood, 6-1, 165, Sr.; Adam Thorbahn, Port Clinton, 6-4, 220, Sr.
Linemen-Jordan Pickerel, Pemberville Eastwood, 5-9, 191, Sr.; Landon Bockelman, Liberty Center, 6-3, 260, Jr.; Devin Montalbine, Findlay Liberty-Benton, 6-1, 250, Sr.; Jimmie Palmer, Bloomdale Elmwood, 6-1, 235, Jr.; Ethan Ranzenberger, Port Clinton, 6-3, 305, Sr.; Braden Klosterman, Coldwater, 5-10, 220, Sr.
Backs-Case Boos, Pemberville Eastwood, 5-10, 157, Sr.; Mason Oliver, Bloomdale Elmwood, 5-10, 200, Sr.; Carson Dominique, Archbold, 5-10, 210, Sr.; Matthew Orr, Liberty Center, 6-0, 190, Sr.
Quarterbacks-Marcel Blasingame, Coldwater, 6-1, 175, Sr.; Dylan Hohler, Huron, 6-4, 185, Sr.; Hayden Rickard, Bloomdale Elmwood, 6-4, 200, Sr.
Athlete-Jaqui Hayward, Oak Harbor, 5-10, 165, Jr.
Kicker-Cameron Manner, Huron, 5-10, 150, So.; Cason Doolittle, Findlay Liberty-Benton, 6-2, 175, Sr.
Defense
Linemen-Owen Box, Liberty Center, 6-3, 265, Sr.; Evan Homan, Coldwater, 6-3, 274, Sr.; Javen Gaines, Defiance Tinora, 6-0, 270, Sr.; Jacob Ridener, Oak Harbor, 6-0, 205, So.; Trevor Otley, Findlay Liberty-Benton, 5-8, 170, Sr.; Zach May, Bloomdale Elmwood, 6-0, 245, Sr.; Dalton Hesselbart, Pemberville Eastwood, 6-1, 181, Sr.
Linebackers-Evan LaCivita, Huron, 5-10, 185, Sr.; Carson Cinniger, Willard, 5-11, 185, Sr.; Trenton Kruse, Liberty Center, 6-0, 175, Jr.; Gabe Chapa, Archbold, 5-8, 165, Sr.; Cannon Endicott, Bloomdale Elmwood, 6-2, 175, Sr.; Bryce Hesselbart, Pemberville Eastwood, 5-9, 187, Sr.
Backs-Marcus Medina, Milan Edison, 6-0, 175, Jr.; Landen Kruse, Liberty Center, 6-0, 175, Jr.; Chase Miller, Archbold, 5-8, 170, Jr.; Micah Oliver, Bloomdale Elmwood, 6-1, 180, Jr.; Devin Farley, Tontogany Otsego, 6-0, 170, Jr.
Punter-Krayton Kern, Archbold, 5-9, 165, Sr.
Co-Offensive Players of the Year-Dylan Hohler, Huron; Marcel Blasingame, Coldwater.
Co-Defensive Players of the Year-Owen Box, Liberty Center.
Co-Linemen of the Year-Evan Homan, Coldwater; Landon Bockelman, Liberty Center; Jacob Ridener, Oak Harbor.
Co-Coaches of the Year-Casey Mohler, Liberty Center; Craig Rutherford, Pemberville Eastwood.
Second team
Offense
Ends-Beau Harkelroad, Huron, 5-11, 155, Jr.; Braylen Harlamert, Coldwater, 5-10, 155, Jr.; Hayden Buhro, Oak Harbor, 5-11, 180, Sr.; Jack Simpson, 6-3, 185, Jr.; Nate Coulter, Spencerville, 6-3, 155, Jr.
Linemen-Nathan Abazi, Huron, 5-10, 210, Sr.; Mason Siegel, Archbold, 5-6, 200, Jr.; Brian Burrowes, Archbold, 5-6, 200, Jr.; Tanner Kline, Liberty Center, 6-0, 200, Sr.; Gavin Bolyard, Oak Harbor, 6-4, 265, Sr.; Caleb Gittus, Genoa Area, 6-5, 230, Jr.
Backs-Dagan Meyers, Port Clinton, 5-11, 195, Jr.; Jerremiah Wolford, Delta, 6-0, 225, Sr.; Bryce Defalco, Pemberville Eastwood, 5-9, 175, Sr.; Brandon Edwards, Defiance Tinora, 5-11, 185, Sr.
Quarterbacks-Kameron Garlock, Findlay Liberty-Benton, 5-10, 165, Sr.; Zane Zeiter, Liberty Center, 6-1, 190, Sr.; Isaac Robinson, Willard, 6-2, 180, Jr.
Kicker-Jacob Bishop, Defiance Tinora, 5-8, 155, So.; Justin Kaup, Coldwater, 6-2, 190, Sr.
Defense
Linemen-Donny Tucholski, Genoa Area, 6-0, 220, Sr.; Dallas Dachenhaus, Defiance Tinora, 5-8, 165, Sr.; Holden Barnes, Delta, 6-3, 180, Sr.; Montonio Baker, Northwood, 5-10, 195, Sr.; Jaleel Rayford, Pemberville Eastwood, 6-0, 200, Sr.
Linebackers-Grant Mosijowsky, Huron, 6-3, 210, Sr.; Sam Obringer, Coldwater, 5-11, 165, Sr.; Cy Rump, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-0, 175, Sr.; Adam Meyer, Bloomdale Elmwood, 5-8, 180, Sr.; Connor McMurray, Milan Edison, 5-11, 185, Sr.; Clay Battin, Tontogany Otsego, 6-0, 175, Sr.
Backs-Michael Lalonde, Oak Harbor, 5-8, 150, So.; Mason Drummond, Genoa Area, 5-10, 175, Sr.; Montay Coleman, Northwood, 5-11, 160, Jr.; AJ Harlamert, Coldwater, 5-10, 160, Jr.; James Ruple, Delta, 6-2, 180, Sr.
Honorable mention
Blake Simon, Milan Edison; Cy Finnen, Milan Edison; Carter Schaefer, Milan Edison; Clint Finnen, Milan Edison; Carson Hamons, Willard; Austin Parsons, Willard; Justin Ruple, Delta; Seth Navarre, Liberty Center; Karter Behndfeldt, Archbold; Grady Gustwiler, Tinora; Colton Kruse, Liberty Center; Jeff Zacharias, Liberty Center; Brayden Roesti, Defiance Tinora; Kaleb Yoder, Ottawa-Glandorf; Justice Pope, Ottawa-Glandorf; Landon Morman, Ottawa-Glandorf; Austin Haley, Ottawa-Glandorf; Mason Modd, Liberty-Benton; Seth Elchert, Findlay Liberty-Benton; Isaiah Higgins, Findlay Liberty-Benton; Kyle Basil, Bluffton; Xavier Luginbuhl, Bluffton; Braeden Jordan, Bluffton; Jacob Granger, Bluffton; Landen Worcester, Bluffton; Walter Ross, Ottawa-Glandorf; Quinn Eachus, Bluffton; Josh Henline, Spencerville; Shayne O’Brien, Eastwood; Joey Grzegorczyk, Eastwood; Adam Mohre, Elmwood; Alex Arnold, Elmwood; Brennan Hiser, Elmwood; Owen Seedorf, Elmwood; Luke Barringer, Elmwood; Zach Clune, Oak Harbor; Samari Smith, Port Clinton; Cam Gillum, Port Clinton; Lee Borders, Otsego; Aiden Brunkhorst, Genoa; Denver Stewart, Genoa; Robert Messenger, Genoa; Aidan Antry, Genoa; Ethan Crawford, Genoa; Zach Bierbaum, Genoa; Andrew Szepiela, Genoa; Matt Perry, Millbury Lake; Brett Bomyea, Millbury Lake; Jason Ahumada, Millbury Lake; Jack Caughorn, Millbury Lake; Sevario Profitt, Millbury Lake; Andrew Delaney, Huron; Carson Graalman, Genoa; Sean Kovacs, Northwood; Jarel Dixon, Northwood; Cody Depweg, Coldwater; Will Fox, Coldwater; Jack Ebbing, Coldwater; Evan Harlamert, Coldwater.