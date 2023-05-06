MANSFIELD -- Kriste Hristovski makes sure to greet each Donatos customer with a smile.
She was hired in 1993 as a cashier but also worked as a server, keeping customer service as her priority through her 30-year tenure.
“I always like talking with our customers and welcoming them to our store,” she said, “and inviting them to come back again.”
Hristovski said she knows many customers of the 855 Lexington Ave. restaurant by name and considers them her friends.
“We have Wednesday lunch ladies who come in weekly,” she said. “We look forward to seeing them and all of our awesome customers.”
Mansfield’s Donatos franchise is owned and operated by local franchise partner Roseler Corporation, which also has restaurants in Marion, Mount Vernon and Wooster.
The restaurant opened in January 1993 and has been owned and operated by Chris and Christina Rose. His mother and her husband, Charlene Rose and Bill Stetler are also co-owners of the restaurant.
Chris Rose said one of the best decisions the family-owned franchise made in the first few weeks of the restaurant’s opening was hiring Hristovski.
“Over the past 30 years, Kriste has been the friendly face greeting our guests,” Rose said. “During all those years, she has developed lifelong relationships with many of our customers and the crew.
“When we are out and about in Mansfield, my wife Christina and I always hear about what a wonderful asset Kriste is to our store, and we couldn’t agree more."
Rose said customers appreciate how Hristovski remembers their names and regular orders.
“We are so proud and grateful for how she has represented us and served our valued customers at Roseler Corp. and Donatos over her tenure with us,” he said. “Thank you, Kriste, and congratulations for making so many people’s days brighter and serving them Donatos pizza for 30 years.”
Hristovski, now 68, said she considers the franchise owners and her co-workers family.
“There has been so much over 30 years that has meant a lot to me,” she said. “Everyone I work with are good people. If I decide to retire some day, I sure will miss all of them.”
Hristovski’s three children and one granddaughter have worked with her at Donatos. She said all the employees and leadership encourage each other and live in “the Donatos way” of treating others like they want to be treated.
“I want to be polite and show every customer consideration and kindness every time I help them,” she said. “Patience and understanding is important, and we are trying our best to keep all of our customers happy and well-fed as efficiently as we can.”
Donatos Mansfield hours are 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday through Saturday.