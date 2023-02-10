Eastlake North poked just enough holes in Chagrin Falls Kenston's defense to garner a taut, 63-57 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.
Eastlake North drew first blood by forging a 22-12 margin over Chagrin Falls Kenston after the first quarter.
The Bombers came from behind to grab the advantage 45-43 at half over the Rangers.
Chagrin Falls Kenston had a 48-47 edge on Eastlake North at the beginning of the final quarter.
The final quarter was decisive for the Rangers, as they climbed out of a hole with a 63-57 scoring margin.
I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.