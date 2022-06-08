William “Bill” A. Pontious, age 81, of Mansfield, passed away, surrounded by his family on Monday, June 6, 2022.
He was born on January 17, 1941 in Fawn River Township, Michigan to parents LeRoy and Claraetta (Wolf) Pontious. After graduating from Shelby High School in 1959, Bill enlisted in the US Army. Stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and was honorably discharged in April of 1972. After returning home from war, Bill became employed at General Motors as a millwright, and worked there until his retirement in 2001.
Through a mutual friend Bill met the love of his life, Eudora M. Dinger, in 1959. The pair married on March 4, 1961, and went on to share 61 beautiful years together.
Bill enjoyed spending countless hours with his Z-Scale Model Railroads, attending western square-dancing events, spending time outdoors hunting, fishing, and camping, and was an avid reader. He was also a very creative and handy individual, dabbling in everything from woodworking, fixing things around the house, and building sets for the Ashland Regional Ballet. His precision on a project could be frustrating to those assisting, but Bill would not leave a project undone or anything less than perfect. Not only did he work behind the scenes when it came to the arts, her was also an appreciator of the arts- specifically The Nutcracker. Above all else though, he loved and supported his family no matter what. Though he was quiet, and often quick witted, his family never felt and ounce of judgment- only his love.
In addition to his wife, Eudora Pontious, Bill is survived by his children Katherine
(Michael) Goddard and Donald (Bobby Broyles) Pontious, granddaughter Jasmine (Gerardo) Hernandez, great-granddaughters Bianca, Callie Jo, and Maria, and sister Marje (James) Silcox.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends may call Friday, June 10, 2022 from 11 am to noon in the Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Home, where the funeral service will begin at noon. Burial will follow at Mansfield Cemetery.
Memorial donations to the Ashland Regional Ballet may be made at the funeral home.
