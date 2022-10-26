Ella_Cashin_W._Michael_Byrne_54a9f0c8-d55b-459c-8791-5692759bc7fe_img

W. Michael Byrne

Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic — W. Michael “Mike” Byrne, age 99, peacefully passed away at home on Sunday morning, October 16, 2022. Mike embodied the spirit of The Greatest Generation in his drive and his passion for helping those in need, be it his family; his fellow Mansfielders; or the underserved communities in the country he held dear to his heart, the Dominican Republic.

Mike was the son of Ruth (Cannon) and Lawrence Morris Byrne, and was born July 1, 1923, in Minot, North Dakota. At age 3, his family moved to Port Huron, Michigan, where he grew up—but in 1931, at the height of The Great Depression, Mike’s father left his mother and five siblings. To help make money for his mother, Mike started working at the age of 8. His jobs were many and varied, from selling newspapers and flowers on the street corners, to selling jewelry and whiskey (Mike was a very proud Irishman). He also worked at Hayden’s Upholstery. When Mr. Hayden died, he left his 1927 Ford Model T to Mike; at age 12, Mike owned his first car. To his last days, Mike always said, “We were poor, but because of my mother, we never knew we were poor.”

2nd Lieutenant W. Michael Byrne, 1943
