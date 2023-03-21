Ross W. Clark, 81, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away quietly at home, surrounded by his family, on March 12, 2023.
Ross was born in Rexburg, Idaho on June 10, 1941 to Rulon J. Clark and Helen Welker Clark. Ross was elder brother to five siblings: Janice Bingham, Rex W. Clark, Marlene Rogers, Kevin W. Clark, and Kyle W. Clark.
He had a happy small-town childhood. He graduated from Madison High School in 1959 and attended Ricks College in Rexburg.
He served a mission in the Northern Germany Mission of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from November 1960 through May 1963.
In July 1963 Ross married VeAnn Scott. They were blessed with eight children. Ross and VeAnn were divorced in 1979.
On December 31, 1983, Ross married Andrea Jan Nelson. They were blessed with four children. They were sealed for time and eternity on March 19, 1986 in the Salt Lake City Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Ross was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many capacities over the years. His favorite assignment was teacher to the adult Sunday School classes.
In 1989, Ross and Andrea joined Andrea’s sister, Brenda, and her husband, Shae Anderson in forming a small carousel restoration and carving business, The Carousel Man. In 1993, the families moved their business to Mansfield, Ohio and renamed it Carousel Magic! Ross was the head woodcarver and Chief Operating Officer of Carousel Magic! for twenty years. He carved many different animals in many different styles, including horses, giraffes, lions, otters, frogs, cheetahs, farm animals, and sea dragons. Ross retired from Carousel Magic! in 2010.
Ross was also a semi-professional photographer for over sixty years. He was especially talented in photographing people and capturing images of them at their best. Ross was dedicated to the proposition that having beautiful photographs changes the way a person thinks about herself or himself.
Ross served on the Board of Directors of Destination Mansfield for more than twenty years. He was elected Chairman of the Board several times, and is the immediate past Chairman. Ross also served on the Board of Directors of the Miss Ohio Scholarship Program for several years. He was an enthusiastic supporter of local youth theater and music programs.
Ross is survived by his wife, Andrea; by ten children: Kevin Clark, Kenneth Clark, Leslie (Cory) Neilson; Douglas (DeAnna) Clark; Lynea (David) Bednarik; Dylan (Lisa) Clark; Malisa (Daniel) Bowen; Joseph (April) Clark; Matthew Clark; and, Elizabeth Clark. He is also survived by nineteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; he was blessed to see three generations of his posterity in his lifetime.
Ross is predeceased by his parents; two brothers, Kevin Clark and Kyle Clark; a daughter Marisa Lynn Clark; a son Hyrum Nelson Clark; and two brothers in law, Keith Rogers and Bill Bingham.
Preparation for burial will be by Leaf Cremation Services of Columbus.
Calling hours will be held from 6:30 through 9:00 p.m. on Friday, March 24, 2023, and at 12:00 noon to 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1951 Middle Bellville Road, Mansfield, Ohio, 44904. A memorial service will immediately follow the Saturday calling hours at 1:00 p.m. For those who would like to attend virtually, the service will be live streamed at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=od9rScxGf_w
The memorial service will be followed by a luncheon for friends and family at the church and burial of the remains at the Windsor Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests charitable donations be made to the Mansfield - Richland County Public Library. Information on how to donate directly can be found at https://www.mrcpl.org/about/support/, or funds can be sent through Venmo to @rossclarkmemorial to be donated by the family.
