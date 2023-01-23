Ronald J. Rall

Farmer, Father, Athlete, Friend
Ronald John Rall, 84, of Mansfield, passed away peacefully on January 20, 2023 after a brief illness.
Ronald John Rall, 84, of Mansfield, passed away peacefully on January 20, 2023 after a brief illness.
Ronald was born on December 29, 1938 to Catherine and Charles Rall in Kenton, Ohio. He graduated from Madison High School in 1956 and was soon working full-time on his parent’s farm in Mansfield. The animals of the Penny Farm were Ronald’s pride and joy and he spent most of his life working in animal husbandry.
During the 1960s, Ronald was one of the best expert dirt track racers in the country, winning five American Motorcycle Association national titles and ranking as high as third in the nation in 1964. In 2001 he was inducted into the AMA Hall of Fame for his accomplishments. He was also a private pilot, an accomplished mechanic and a HAM radio operator.
In 1979, Ronald met Alison Peters in Bellville, Ohio. Ronald and Alison married and went on to have seven children; Amelia Duberville (husband Jake), Renee Harden (husband Adam), Andrea Kalnbach (husband Kevin), Charles Rall (wife Tabitha), Alison Milliron (husband Steve), Ronald Rall and Victoria Goode (husband Tommy).
Ronald never truly retired, but he did slow down his work commitments as the next generation took over farming duties and property management. He enjoyed his yearly migration south to Daytona Beach, Florida for Bike Week and never stopped working on and riding his vintage motorcycles.
Ronald was preceded in death by parents Catherine (nee Simonis) and Charles Rall, nephew Donny Estep, brother-in-law Dave Estep and sister-in-law Jan Rall. He is survived by his children and 30 grandchildren: Kade, Autumn, Aurora, Paisley, Quintana, Storm, Willow, Zadia and Jaxx Duberville; Danielle, Calista, Andrea and Adrian Harden; Ethan, Joelle, Gwendolyn, William, Sophia, Adele, Henry and Isabelle Kalnbach; Athaleia, Trenton, Aurea and Talitha Rall; Jonathan, Anna, Aubree, Alexander and Aiden Milliron. He is also survived by his brother, Norbert Rall and sister, Kathleen Estep, nieces Joanne Estep-Swartz, Julia Estep-Beckner, Julie Rall-Coates, Lori Gabor and nephew Brian Rall.
A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Peters Catholic Church in Mansfield on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 11 a.m. A private burial will be held at a later date.
Herlihy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
