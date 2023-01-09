Richard Dean Carmichael, 72, of Mansfield passed away in the early afternoon of December 14th, 2022 at the home he loved for over 30 years.
He was born in Mansfield to his late parents, Dale and Evalee Carmichael, on October 30th, 1950 and lived his entire life in the Mansfield/Ashland area. Richard was a musician and entertainer first and foremost. He was a talented drummer and vocalist who loved to be on the stage. Performing across the country and Canada, he was best known in the bands of Canyon and Savoy Brown. Richard also loved to entertain family and friends on the deck of his home he had renovated that included a wood, spiral staircase he designed and constructed. He had his own construction and remodeling business. He enjoyed many outdoor activities. Camping, boating, fishing, hunting and golf were among his favorites.
Richard is survived by his son, Matthew Carmichael (Wendy) of Lexington, OH; two sisters, Patsy Gomez of Hemet, CA and Jeannine Vanripper of Columbus, OH; three brothers, Dana Carmichael (Helen) of Myrtle Beach, SC, Dan Carmichael (Bev) and Doug Carmichael, both of Ashland; three grandchildren, Brandon Zeides, Jason Zeides (Megann) and Bailey Carmichael; as well as, numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his significant other, Marla Cook; brothers, Howard Carney and Joe Carney and sister, Janice Tyson.
A private visitation was held for immediate family. A Celebration of Life is being planned and will be held in the early Spring for all to come and remember and celebrate the life of Richard Carmichael.
