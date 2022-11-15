Mikle Curtis, 76, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away at his home on Saturday, November 12, 2022. He was born in Carter County, Kentucky on December 15, 1945 to Lula (Mullins) Wilson.
Mike retired from General Motors as a skilled trade mechanic. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and was not only proud to serve his country, but was proud of where he came from in Kentucky. Mike was an avid fisherman and hunter and spent a lot of time outdoors. He loved learning history, especially his Native American heritage in which he embraced. Mike was kind, generous and patient. He enjoyed time spent with his family and loved to joke around with anyone he crossed paths with. He also enjoyed music and sharing music; he even watched anything to do with music on TV such as American Idol and the CMT Awards. He also liked to watch football and was a fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes. He enjoyed camping and loved food, especially having cookouts and going out to eat. He liked to play cards and teaching others how to play.
Mike is survived by his wife, Micaela (Nolasco) Curtis; children, Ryan Patterson, Justin Curtis and wife, and Lindsay Curtis; grandchildren, Hayley Patterson and Kira “Kiddo” Curtis; siblings, Carol Ann (Tom) Clement, Joann (Alan) Eckstein and Clifford Wilson; very special friend, Chris Baumholser; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lula Wilson; sister, Mary Lee Wilson; and special friend, Gene Miller.
No services will be held at this time. The Wappner Cremation Center is honored to serve the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.