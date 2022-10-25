Max Nixon passed away on October 10, 2022 at the young age of 30. Max was born on December 31, 1991 and lived in Mansfield. He was a Mansfield Senior High School graduate. Max had a great passion for music and loved playing the guitar with his friends and family. He also enjoyed renovation projects at his home, woodworking, camping, hiking and learning survivalist skills. Max’s greatest joy was his family. He leaves behind his loving wife Chelsea whom he married August 6, 2016 and 3 beautiful children Alesana 10, Liam 9, and Vallen 3. Also, surviving is his Father, David Nixon; Mother, Elaine (Steve) Riedel; Brother, Mitchell Nixon; Father-in-Law, Matt Anatra and Mother-in-Law; Tina (Milton) Johnson. Max was preceded in death by his Grandfathers, Kenneth Nixon and Blaine Kiefer; His Grandmothers; Beverly McPherson and Frances Rountree and His Uncle, Blaine Kiefer Jr. Max will always be remembered for his of heart of gold and his commitment to his family and friends. Max never met a stranger that did not become a friend. His personality and smile could light up a room. Max will always and forever, be missed.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Max on Saturday November 5, 2022 from 2-5 p.m. at The Life Celebration Center located at 129 S. Main Street, Mansfield.
Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society assisted the family with arrangements.
Funeral home : Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
To plant a tree in memory of Max Nixon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
