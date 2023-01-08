Mary L. Wintermute

Mary Louise Wintermute, 92, passed away Friday January 6, 2023, in the Avita Health System-Galion Community Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born Sept. 7, 1930, in Galion to the late Prosper H. and Anna Belle L. (Maines) Freeman.
Mary was a 1948 graduate of Iberia High School and worked at Charlie’s Market and retired from H&R Block in Galion after working there for 26 years. She was a woman of strong faith and a member of the Ebenezer United Methodist Church and the Friendly Eight Euchre Club. She enjoyed collecting Hummingbird memorabilia and salt and pepper shakers. Mary’s most memorable times were spent with her family and grandchildren and was known affectionately as “Grandma Scamp”.
On March 1, 1974, Mary married John D. Wintermute and he preceded her in death on July 6, 1990.
Mary is survived by her 2 grandchildren; Greg (Tara) Hines of Mansfield and Kristi (Hines) Drumm of Galion; 2 great-grandchildren, Sara (Cody Wert) Drumm of Mansfield and Emilie (Dylan David) Drumm of Galion, and 1 great-great-granddaughter, Kinsley Wert; step-great-grandchildren, Brandon Harter, Taylor Harrison, and Dylan Harter; Step-great-great-grandchildren, Maggie Harter, Eli Harrison, Spencer Harter, and Ava Harter; brother-in-law, Victor Davis of Mt. Gilead, plus numerous nieces and nephews, step-children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mary was preceded in death by her daughter Karen Hines and sister, Vivian Davis.
A celebration of Mary’s life will be held on Sunday January 15, 2023, in the Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 8652 State Route 19, Galion beginning at 1:00PM. Pastor Sandra Stover will officiate the service. Mary will be buried in the Iberia Cemetery.
The family asks that memorial contributions in Mary’s name be made to the Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 8652 State Route 19, Galion, OH. 44833.
Those wishing to share a memory of Mary or to send a condolence to the Wintermute family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North in Galion is honored to serve the family of Mary Louise Wintermute.
