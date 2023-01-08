Geoffrey_Gompf_Mary_L._Wintermute_58c3c2c9-ad5c-49e2-8927-99a1594aa75c_img

Mary L. Wintermute

Mary Louise Wintermute, 92, passed away Friday January 6, 2023, in the Avita Health System-Galion Community Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born Sept. 7, 1930, in Galion to the late Prosper H. and Anna Belle L. (Maines) Freeman.

Mary was a 1948 graduate of Iberia High School and worked at Charlie’s Market and retired from H&R Block in Galion after working there for 26 years. She was a woman of strong faith and a member of the Ebenezer United Methodist Church and the Friendly Eight Euchre Club. She enjoyed collecting Hummingbird memorabilia and salt and pepper shakers. Mary’s most memorable times were spent with her family and grandchildren and was known affectionately as “Grandma Scamp”. 

