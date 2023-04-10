Marshall Dean McFarland of Shelby passed away Saturday, April 8, 2023, at his home at the age of 66.
Born February 14, 1957, in Mansfield, Ohio, he was the son of the late Chester Blevins and Carma McFarland. He was a jokester who loved to make people laugh and always had a mischievous smile on his face, making you wonder what he was up to next. Marshall retired from Arcelor Mittal (Copperweld) after 33 years of service. He enjoyed drawing and had some illustrations published in the Mansfield News Journal. Comics, Star Wars movies and John Wayne films occupied a large portion of his free time. He especially enjoyed trips to Disney World with his family. Fishing was a pastime that brought him great peace and joy. He attended Shelby Church of God.
On August 18, 1978, he married Patience Reger and they celebrated 44 years of marriage. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Erin Berens and Kara (Eric) Topp; four grandchildren, Emily and Avalyn Topp and two grandsons in Michigan; a half-brother, Ronnie (Connie) Blevins; stepmother, Susie “Gran” Blevins; close friends, Steve Adams, Rich Banichar, Scott Christie, Dave “Rambo” Ramey, Mike Reber, Norm Schumacher and “Stackhouse”; and other beloved family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; half-sister, Brenda Billotte; and special cousin, Albert “Hambone” Jones.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service conducted by Pastor Rick Lewis will be held in the funeral home on Friday at 11:00 a.m. with additional visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. He will be laid to rest in Oakland Cemetery, Shelby. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Autism Research Foundation or the American Liver Foundation.
