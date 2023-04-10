Debbi_Watkins_Marshall_Dean_McFarland_f7bc8a3d-e2d6-4900-9b77-e12adfaf1180_img

Marshall Dean McFarland

Marshall Dean McFarland of Shelby passed away Saturday, April 8, 2023, at his home at the age of 66.

Born February 14, 1957, in Mansfield, Ohio, he was the son of the late Chester Blevins and Carma McFarland. He was a jokester who loved to make people laugh and always had a mischievous smile on his face, making you wonder what he was up to next. Marshall retired from Arcelor Mittal (Copperweld) after 33 years of service. He enjoyed drawing and had some illustrations published in the Mansfield News Journal. Comics, Star Wars movies and John Wayne films occupied a large portion of his free time. He especially enjoyed trips to Disney World with his family. Fishing was a pastime that brought him great peace and joy. He attended Shelby Church of God.

