Marjorie May Cook, 98, of Crestline, passed away on Sunday July 23, 2023, peacefully at her home.  Marjorie was born on December 20, 1924, in Crestline to the late parents of Hubert and Mabel (Hotelling) Maddy.

Marjorie graduated high school from Crestline, class of 1942.  She worked at the canteen when soldiers would get off the train in Crestline.  Marjorie later worked as a Lifestyle Counselor in Wildwood, GA where she later retired from.  Marjorie was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Blooming Grove.  Margorie was known as Momma Cook.  She loved being a seamstress, gardening, cooking, and canning of her goods.  When Marjorie's health permitted, she walked and hiked 3 miles a day.  Lastly Marjorie loved living on the farm.

