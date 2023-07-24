Marjorie May Cook, 98, of Crestline, passed away on Sunday July 23, 2023, peacefully at her home. Marjorie was born on December 20, 1924, in Crestline to the late parents of Hubert and Mabel (Hotelling) Maddy.
Marjorie graduated high school from Crestline, class of 1942. She worked at the canteen when soldiers would get off the train in Crestline. Marjorie later worked as a Lifestyle Counselor in Wildwood, GA where she later retired from. Marjorie was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Blooming Grove. Margorie was known as Momma Cook. She loved being a seamstress, gardening, cooking, and canning of her goods. When Marjorie's health permitted, she walked and hiked 3 miles a day. Lastly Marjorie loved living on the farm.
Left to cherish Marjorie's memories are her sons; William (Sheryl) Cook of Torrance CA, Henry (Sheila) Cook of Sun City West, AZ, daughters; Shirley (David) Cook of Clayton IN, Diana Cook of Crestline, Peggy Cook of Crestline, siblings; Marlene Volk, June Paynter, Don Maddy, Jan Maddy Marylou Pursley Grandchildren; Jen Cook, Cale Cook, Scott Cook, Elizabeth Cook, Kathy Cook, Michael Cook, Great Grandchildren; Lillian, Camden, Liam, Elaine, Ila, Tiffany, Lauren, Sarah, Great Great Grandchildren; Anna, Evelyn, Aiden, Jensen, and Tristan.
Along with her parents Marjorie is preceded in death by her siblings Doris White, Betty Conn, Jim Maddy, Robert Maddy, Patricia Maddy, Virginia Nelson, Grandchild Jeff Cook, and Father of Children Henry "Pete" Cook Sr.
Family and friends may call on Tuesday August 1, 2023, 10:30 AM to 11:00 AM at Mark A Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home 223 West Main Street, Crestline, OH. Service will follow at 11:00 AM with Pastor Ron Vozar officiating. The family will observe private graveside at Greenlawn Cemetery in Crestline, OH.
Memorial contributions in memory of Marjorie may be made to Avita Home Health and Hospice.
Those wishing to share a memory of Marjorie or send condolences to the Cook family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Marjorie May Cook.
