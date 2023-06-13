Hannah_Snyder_Wernecke_Helen_McLaughlin_de27cbb3-9240-46c3-a987-92282262314a_img

Helen McLaughlin

Helen Louise McLaughlin, age 89, peacefully passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital on Thursday, June 8, 2023. Although her departure was unforeseen, her loved ones find solace in knowing that she has been reunited with her beloved husband, Fred L. McLaughlin, who preceded her in death in 2006. 

Helen was born in Marion, Ohio on April 24, 1934, to the late John Spencer McClung and Evelyn Edith (Sisson) McClung. She grew up in rural Richland Co. and was a 1952 graduate of Johnsville High School. Helen's professional experience included many years as an office worker with Powell Supply, and teller at Farmer's Bank.

