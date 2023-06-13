Helen McLaughlin

Helen Louise McLaughlin, age 89, peacefully passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital on Thursday, June 8, 2023. Although her departure was unforeseen, her loved ones find solace in knowing that she has been reunited with her beloved husband, Fred L. McLaughlin, who preceded her in death in 2006.
Helen was born in Marion, Ohio on April 24, 1934, to the late John Spencer McClung and Evelyn Edith (Sisson) McClung. She grew up in rural Richland Co. and was a 1952 graduate of Johnsville High School. Helen's professional experience included many years as an office worker with Powell Supply, and teller at Farmer's Bank.
Helen and Fred shared a remarkable journey together, filled with love, adventure, and cherished memories. They were united in marriage on July 5, 1953, and their bond grew stronger with each passing year. One of their most remarkable adventures was sailing from California, through the Panama Canal, and up the East Coast. This daring trip not only tested their courage but also created countless stories that they delighted in sharing with family and friends. They navigated the open waters, experienced the beauty of different landscapes, and embraced the joy of discovery side by side.
Fred and Helen's love for the outdoors was evident in their shared passions. Fred's natural affinity for the water, especially sailing and boating, was complemented by Helen's adventurous spirit. Helen's life was filled with passion, joy, and meaningful connections. She lived a life rich in experiences and leaves behind a legacy that will be remembered for generations to come.
Outside of work, Helen found immense joy in her hobbies and interests. She was a woman of diverse talents and passions, known for her love gardening and bluegrass music, and made beautiful stained glass art for years. Whether it was cruising or music, Helen pursued these endeavors with great enthusiasm and shared her talents with those around her.
Helen leaves behind her beloved children (and their spouses) Janet and James Piecynski of Carrollton, Fred Jr. and Jody McLaughlin of Bellville, Bryan and Toni McLaughlin of Mansfield, Terry and Piper McLaughlin of Shelby; 7 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sisters Sharon, and Peg of Ohio and Janice of Arizona; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Mrs. McLaughlin is preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Betty and Patricia, and her brother, Ron.
The McLaughlin family will receive friends 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at Snyder Funeral Homes, 2553 Lexington Avenue in Mansfield where a memorial service will be held 11:00 AM the following day, Thursday, June 22, 2023. Pastor Vinton Morgan will officiate and urn burial will follow at Shauck Cemetery near Johnsville, where Helen will find eternal rest beside Fred.
Snyder Funeral Homes, Lexington Avenue Chapel is honored to serve the McLaughlin family.
