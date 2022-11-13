Harry H. Belcher, 94, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022.
Harry was born on December 10, 1927, in Clendenin, West Virginia, to Joseph B. and Artie “Dott” (Gibson) Belcher. He was a member of Mansfield Freewill Baptist Church, Mansfield Venus Lodge #152, and Alexander Garrett Lodge # 1216, in Dallas, Texas. Harry was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed going to Belcher Holler, West Virginia to ride four wheelers and his UTV. He also enjoyed horses and camping.
He is survived by his wife, Marjorie (Meyer) Belcher; children, Larry Belcher of Spain, Daniel (Christina) Belcher of Parma, Randy Belcher of Georgia, Allen Belcher of Butler, Kathy (Phillip) Addington of Mansfield, Joe (Sherry) Belcher of Butler, and Neil (Glenda) Belcher of Mifflin; two step-children, Matthew (Chelsea) Belcher and Thomas W. Belcher; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Harry was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Betty Belcher; second wife, Janet Belcher; son, Steve Belcher; and twenty-two siblings.
Calling hours will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Mansfield Freewill Baptist Church, 998 Laver Rd, Mansfield. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Windsor Cemetery.
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd., 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield, OH 44905 is assisting the family with the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.