Harry H. Belcher

Harry H. Belcher, 94, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022.

Harry was born on December 10, 1927, in Clendenin, West Virginia, to Joseph B. and Artie “Dott” (Gibson) Belcher. He was a member of Mansfield Freewill Baptist Church, Mansfield Venus Lodge #152, and Alexander Garrett Lodge # 1216, in Dallas, Texas. Harry was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed going to Belcher Holler, West Virginia to ride four wheelers and his UTV. He also enjoyed horses and camping.

