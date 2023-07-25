Section of Ohio 98 to close on Aug. 1 ODOT Jul 25, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RICHLAND COUNTY -- The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced that State Route 98, between SR 598 and Baker Road, will close Tuesday, Aug. 1 for a culvert replacement.The detour route for northbound motorists will be SR 98 to SR 598, north on SR 598 to SR 61, south on SR 61 to SR 98, and reverse for southbound motorists.The road work is expected to take a month, with a targeted reopening date of Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Inorganic Chemistry Industry Roads And Traffic Motor Vehicles Trending Ontario resident killed in motorcycle crash on PAW in Mansfield Loudonville couple ties the knot at Inkcarceration Motorcyclist killed, 2 others injured in Wayne County crash on Saturday The end of an era: Readers share memories of Prospect Elementary Mission(s) accomplished: Shelby native had 2 goals growing up -- win the NOL and fly jets $3 million bond set against Ashland man accused of killing son-in-law Domestic Violence Shelter announces new executive director 1846: Mansfield's Trial of the Century (Part II) ODOT: Detours and closures on U.S. Route 30 Drugs are the common thread for all 3 subjects in Fugitives of the Week listing Loading…Loading… Obituaries Chester Merle Nichols, Jr. Harold David Hunt John Russell Colette Shaw Jeffrey Michael Glenn See More