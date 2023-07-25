Road Closings
RICHLAND COUNTY -- The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced that State Route 98, between SR 598 and Baker Road, will close Tuesday, Aug. 1 for a culvert replacement.

The detour route for northbound motorists will be SR 98 to SR 598, north on SR 598 to SR 61, south on SR 61 to SR 98, and reverse for southbound motorists.

