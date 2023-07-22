Images taken Saturday morning as members of the Rotary Club of Mansfield plant trees along the city right-of-way along Marion Avenue. The 70 t…
"Certainly by planting trees, it's a great way to enhance and do that. Having been being a tree farmer myself, as well as a real estate agent, I am behind the mission of what we're trying to accomplish here," Young said.
"We've got great turnout from the club this morning of people volunteering their time to help us come in and get this done."
John Chapman -- better known as “Johnny Appleseed” -- lived in and around Mansfield for 20 years from 1810 to 1830.
Alta Florist & Greenhouse in June donated 100 trees to the Mansfield Shade Tree Commission to mark the centennial of its business.
The local Rotary Club, which celebrated its centennial in 2020, agreed to handle the planting.
The Clearfork Reservoir area, which lost many trees due to the storms of 2022, received 30 trees -- 10 Burr Oak and 20 London Plane trees. Those trees were planted by Lexington Scout Troop #152 with the assistance of leaders, reservoir staff and Rotary Club members.
Josh Maurer, one of the co-owners of Alta, was in attendance to watch the process begin as the trees were planted along the city right-of-way between the sidewalk and the street.
"These are decorative street trees, so that you're looking at under 20, 25 feet (in height) at their full maturity," said Maurer, whose 100-year-old business is located at 935 S. Home Road in Mansfield.
An auger helped to dig the holes as Rotarians used shovels to fully prepare each site and place the trees into the spaces. The city will begin to water the trees on Monday.
"We were getting ready to push the order button on free giveaways for different things, umbrellas and whatnot. We thought instead of something that's going to last you maybe six months or a year in your car, why not give back to the community and donate trees that are going to be here for hundreds of years to come," Mauer told City Council in June.
Both Maurer and co-owner Michael Henry are long-time members of the Mansfield Shade Tree Commission.
In June, Mansfield Mayor Tim Theaker praised the donation.
"It is because of their commitment, along with other members of the commission, we have been able to maintain our Tree City USA status for 28 years," Theaker said. "Not only have they donated these beautiful trees, but also have taken on more hours of volunteering as they will be marking the locations for the trees to be planted."
In addition to the trees along Marion Avenue, Young said Rotary Club members would be planting near South Park along Brinkerhoff Avenue and also in the boulevards area.