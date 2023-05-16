MANSFIELD — Roeliff "Rollie" Harper couldn't help but think about his late parents on Tuesday afternoon.
"I am sure my mom and dad are looking down right now and they are very proud," the long-time Mansfield attorney said. "I can hear my dad say, 'Attaboy, son!'"
Harper, a local attorney for 32 years, was officially declared the winner Tuesday of the May 2 Democratic Party race to become Mansfield's next law director when the bipartisan Richland County Board of Elections certified the official, final results.
There were no Republican candidates on the ballot, almost guaranteeing the 64-year-old Harper the win in November.
Harper received 804 (50.66 percent) votes to defeat current Deputy Law Director Christopher Brown, who received 783 votes (49.34), a difference of 21 votes.
Board of Elections Director Matt Finfgeld said the total difference of 1.3 percent in the two totals put the race outside the 0.5 percent difference that would have generated an automatic recount.
Brown can still request a recount, but would have to pay for the work to be done.
"I am so very thankful that people have faith in me and supported me. I will do everything I can to make things better in Mansfield, Ohio," said Harper, whose father, Lawrence "Bunk" Harper was the first Black police officer in Mansfield, starting in 1948.
The older Harper went on to become the department's longest-serving officer, the first Black police chief in 1990, and the longest-serving police chief, retiring in 2002.
Harper, who has operated a private legal practice in Mansfield, reiterated Tuesday what he said during the campaign. As the city's chief legal counsel, he wants to help young people.
After taking office in January, Harper said he would make plans to meet with Richland County Juvenile Court Judge Steve McKinley and Mansfield City Schools officials to discuss options to improve the lives of local youth.
"There is just too much happening right now (with juveniles)," Harper said.
Harper, who will be the city's first new law director in 12 years, said he would also work with the new mayor and new finance director in 2024 to aggressively seek economic development opportunities in the city.
"I am sure the new mayor will be creative in seeking new businesses. And from a contractual standpoint, that's where the law director comes in," Harper said.
Harper, a Mansfield Senior graduate, earned a bachelor's degree from Ohio University in 1987 and his law degree from the University of Toledo College of Law in 1990.
In addition to his criminal and civil legal practice, Harper served as a juvenile court magistrate for nine years and was a mayoral appointee to the Civil Service Commission for six years.
Harper held a 788-777 edge on Election Night, according to the board of elections.
A total of 45 additional votes from the city were added when the board met on May 10 after the acceptance of provisional ballots and absentee ballots that were postmarked by May 2 and arrived by May 6.
There were a total of 123 votes to the total county ballot, though 78 were from outside the City of Mansfield.
Just 20 of those 45 additional ballots were Democratic Party voters and Harper received 16 of those to extend his winning margin to 21.
In January, Harper will replace John Spon, first elected in 2011. Spon was prevented by city charter from seeking a fourth term in office.
