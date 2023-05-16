Rollie Harper

Long-time Mansfield attorney Roeliff "Rollie" Harper on Tuesday was declared the winner of the Democratic Party primary election race to be Mansfield's next law director.

MANSFIELD — Roeliff "Rollie" Harper couldn't help but think about his late parents on Tuesday afternoon.

"I am sure my mom and dad are looking down right now and they are very proud," the long-time Mansfield attorney said. "I can hear my dad say, 'Attaboy, son!'"

