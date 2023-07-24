MANSFIELD — Fugitives with charges ranging from escape to sexually-related offenses mark this week's individuals sought by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.
What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the Week, at the request of local authorities.
Dustin Edgell, 29, is 5-foot-10, 220 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is sought by the U.S Marshals Service and Richland County Sheriff’s Office for possession of fentanyl. Authorities say Edgell has ties to the Mansfield, Coshocton, and Nashport, Ohio areas.
Pamela Sauder, 57, is 5-foot-4, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is wanted by the U.S Marshals Service and Richland County Sheriff’s Office for possession of drugs. Officials say she has ties to the Mansfield area.
Jhousha Stewart, 33, is 5-foot-11, 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He is wanted by the U.S Marshals Service and Richland County Sheriff’s Office for possession of fentanyl. Authorities say he has ties to Mansfield and Columbus areas.
Reward money is available for information directly leading to an arrest.
Anyone with information concerning any of these fugitives can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force office at 419-774-3565 or the tip line at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833) or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.
People also can text the keyword "WANTED" and send a tip to 847411.