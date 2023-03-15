Follies

The Sondheim Sensation: Follies is set for APril 14-16 and 21-23 at The Renaissance Theatre in Mansfield.

MANSFIELD -- When a legendary theatre falls into disrepair, a group of former performers joins together to say a tearful goodbye.

Follies takes audiences on the journey of reflecting on the golden age and all the memories it holds. Performed with audiences onstage along with the cast, this intimate performance is one you do not want to miss coming to the Renaissance stage on April 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, and 23.

