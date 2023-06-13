Ohio Department of Development logo

MANSFIELD -- The Ohio Department of Development and your Area Agency on Aging will help income-eligible Ohioans stay cool during the hot summer months.

The Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying an electric bill or assistance paying for central air conditioning repairs. The program runs from July 1 to Sept. 30, 2023.

Tags

The Life & Culture section is powered by University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.