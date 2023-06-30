Rumpke

MANSFIELD -- Fireworks, cookouts and pool parties are standard protocols for many Independence Day celebrations – and burnt trash cans, dumpster fires and truck fires threats increase significantly the days that follow for the clean-up crews at Rumpke Waste & Recycling.

“Annually, we see an increase in bin, dumpster, and truck fires the days and weeks following the Independence Day holiday,” said Randy Broadright, area safety manager for Rumpke.

