MANSFIELD -- Fireworks, cookouts and pool parties are standard protocols for many Independence Day celebrations – and burnt trash cans, dumpster fires and truck fires threats increase significantly the days that follow for the clean-up crews at Rumpke Waste & Recycling.
“Annually, we see an increase in bin, dumpster, and truck fires the days and weeks following the Independence Day holiday,” said Randy Broadright, area safety manager for Rumpke.
“If not properly handled, fireworks, pool chemicals and charcoal embers can cause dangerous situations for our employees, facilities and the motoring public," he said.
Rumpke offers the following tips for clean up after July Fourth festivities:
-- All spent fireworks, charcoal embers and ash must soak in water before disposal. Doing this ensures the material will not reignite.
-- Do not put propane tanks in the trash or recycling containers. Instead, take empty containers back to stores to be refilled.
-- Pool chemicals cannot go in trash or recycling. Contact your solid waste district for disposal options.
In addition to the reminder about properly handling potentially flammable material, Rumpke also reminds customers that a lot of party supplies can be recycled.
“Rumpke continues to enhance our recycling program and allow for more common household items to be recycled,” said Jeff Meyers, communications manager for Rumpke. “For holiday parties, this would include your bottles, jugs, cans and many types of cups.”
For more information on trash guidelines, materials accepted in Rumpke’s recycling program, or potential service delays, visit Rumpke.com.