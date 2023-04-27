Turkey

Wild turkey season is a popular attraction for Ohio hunters.

 Ohio Department of Natural Resources

COLUMBUS -- Ohio hunters checked 4,078 wild turkeys during the opening weekend of spring hunting season, April 22 and 23, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.

