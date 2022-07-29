MANSFIELD — 17-year-old Kyle Matern was preparing to graduate from Madison High School when one fateful trip to the Air Force Museum in Dayton cemented his future.

Now, six years later, Kyle is fulfilling his teenage dream as a dedicated crew chief on the F-16 Viper Demo Team, an air show team based out of South Carolina.

tempImageMLOxSQ.jpg

Nita showing Kane videos of his dad, Kyle, flying.
Screen Shot 2022-07-28 at 9.52.45 AM.png

Kyle working to prepare demo team pilot, "Rebel," for an air show.
Local News. Locally Powered.

Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.

screenshot

Kyle and Brooke with their sons, Kane and Grayson.

Support Our Journalism

If you've ever experienced the joy of creativity and culture, then you know the value of the arts. Your support of our reporting enhances that. Become a Source member today.

Tags