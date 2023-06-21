family feud cast

Myron Boswell, Tiger Bradley and Traci Mask pose for a photo. The three local actors will be performing in Bradley's play "Family Feud" this weekend. Bradley also served as the director.

 By Katie Ellington Serrao, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD — Tevin Dutton Jr. is back -- and so is his family drama.

The latest chapter of “The Hurt and the Healed,” a series of plays by local scriptwriter Henry “Tiger” Bradley III, debuts June 25 at New Community Temple Church of God in Christ.

Local playwright Tiger Bradley will debut his latest work, "Family Feud," at New Community Temple Church of God in Christ.

Tags

The Life & Culture section is powered by University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.