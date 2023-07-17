Smiling Rocker

A Limp Bizkit fan smiles as he watches Fred Durst put on a show.

MANSFIELD — Even the happiest person feels rage — and it has to go somewhere.

For the black-haired, pale skinned woman wearing a scanty skirt, lace pantyhose and graphic tee, it went into a blue barf bag at the medical tent: a violent purge of not-fully digested who-knows-what.

