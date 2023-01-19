MANSFIELD — The Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center selected new members for the Board of Governors, electing new Board leadership, the President & Vice-President.
These appointments were approved on Wednesday, January 18, at the organizational meeting. Douglas Theaker was appointed Board President, while Glenna Plotts was assigned as Board Vice-President.
New members were also added to replace Dick Prater and Margie Prater. Erin Stine will replace Dick Prater, and Bill Hope will replace Margie Prater. Stine has over ten years of directorial, community, economic, and project management experience. Erin has previously and currently been involved in The Shelby Foundation, Community Foundation for Crawford County, Pioneer Career & Technology Center, Crawford Success Center, and more. Hope is also a member of several local educational and non-profit boards and returns as a Board member this year. Bill served previously from 2006-2012. He is a successful owner of two small businesses with a 30-year career, winning the Richland Area Chamber Small Business of the Year Award twice.
MOESC’s Erin Stine expresses her enthusiasm, “I’m honored to join the Mid-Ohio ESC Board of Governors, and have long been a strong supporter of the specialized academic and support services they provide to our area school districts. I look forward to serving this institution and our communities, as well as providing enthusiastic support and oversight for the outstanding leadership at the MOESC.”
"I'm anxious to use my background and experiences to improve the educational environment for the Students in Richland, Morrow & Crawford counties," MOESC's Bill Hope states.
The men and women comprising MOESC’s Board of Governors (including their tenure) are:
● Erin Stine - newly elected
● William “Bill” Hope - 6 years
● William “Bill” McFarland - 1 year
● Brad Geissman - 7 years
● Glenna Plotts - 7 years
● Kyle Swigart - 7 years
● Douglas Theaker - 29 years
In regards to the regular Board meeting that followed the organizational meeting, the Board was recognized as it is Ohio School Board Association School Board Appreciation month. The Ohio School Boards Association celebrates School Board Recognition Month every January to build awareness and understanding of the vital function an elected board of education plays in our society. Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center joins districts throughout the state to recognize school board members' significant contributions to their communities.
MOESC Superintendent, Kevin D. Kimmel, presented everyone with a certificate of commendation on behalf of the Ohio School Boards Association at the monthly meeting.
The Board approved that all 2023 regular Board meetings will be held on the third Wednesday of the month (except September) starting at 12 PM.
“We are very lucky to have a dedicated Board of Governors that works closely with education professionals and community members to create an educational vision for our client districts and their students,” Kimmel said. “On behalf of the students and staff of our client districts and our community, I would like to personally thank the board members for their efforts in providing leadership for our educational service center.”
Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center provides specialized academic and support services to 11 school districts and over 18,000 students in Crawford, Morrow and Richland Counties. Client Districts receive services from curriculum, gifted and special education consultants, speech pathologists, psychologists, special education teachers, occupational therapists and physical therapists.