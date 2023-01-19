MOESC Board

Front Row, L-R: Glenna Plotts, Kyle Swigart, Erin Stine

Back Row, L-R: William Hope, William McFarland, Brad Geissman, Douglas Theaker

 Submitted Photo

MANSFIELD — The Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center selected new members for the Board of Governors, electing new Board leadership, the President & Vice-President.

These appointments were approved on Wednesday, January 18, at the organizational meeting. Douglas Theaker was appointed Board President, while Glenna Plotts was assigned as Board Vice-President.

