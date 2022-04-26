MANSFIELD – Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center has announced two moves within the administration.
Michelle Patrick has been hired as the newly created Student Learning & Skills Recovery position.
She will transition from her current role as the principal at Abraxas to her new position on July 1st. Her replacement at Abraxas will be current Special Education Consultant, Jolene Edwards. This position is being funded by the ESC Extended Learning Grant that was recently awarded to Mid-Ohio ESC.
Patrick’s new position will provide direct support services to district administration, teachers, and support service personnel to identify learning loss, deficits in skill acquisition, and skill development to create a service plan to positively impact students’ academic achievement, fine and gross motor development, speech and language acquisition, and vision/mobility goals.
Patrick said working as the principal at Abraxas School of Ohio provided an opportunity to expand her leadership skills which led her to this new position.
“It has given me the experience to collaborate with districts throughout the state of Ohio to help students feel successful with their education, helping many of them graduate when they felt it was impossible," Patrick said.
"As the Student Learning and Skills Recovery Director, I hope to continue collaborating with educators and providing the support they need to improve educational outcomes for all students.”
Edwards said her time being the Special Education Consultant for Abraxas School of Ohio and FIRST School has been a very rewarding experience.
“I believe the connections I have made with staff, districts and students will provide an opportunity to continue collaboration (as principal) to help students have a successful educational experience," Edwards said.
"My hopes and goals as I move into this new position are to encourage strengths and support growth within the teaching staff and maintain a focus on student-centered learning.”
Dr. Mark Burke, Jr., Mid-Ohio ESC’s Executive Director of Achievement and Leadership, said it is exciting to announce the advancement of these two amazing leaders.
“Mrs. Patrick’s work ethic and educational background made her the perfect selection for this new position, and we are anticipating great outcomes as she works to help struggling students," Burke said.
"Miss Edwards brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Abraxas position. We are confident that she will lead and support the Abraxas School of Ohio’s tremendous teaching staff in creating a nurturing environment that provides each student a pathway to success.”
Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center provides specialized academic and support services, including professional development, to 11 school districts and over 18,000 students in Crawford, Morrow and Richland Counties.
Client districts receive services from curriculum, gifted and special education consultants, speech pathologists, psychologists, special education teachers, occupational therapists and physical therapists.