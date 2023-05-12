Seltzer Station

Seltzer Station is located in Crestline.

CRESTLINE -- The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce (GCACC), in collaboration with Crestline Amtrak and the Crestline Community Development Team (CCDT), is proud to present the Seltzer Station Memorial Celebration on Saturday, May 27 at The Hub at Village Square in Crestline.

This event is a celebration of the Veteran Banner Project, as well as a dedication of the newly-installed Seltzer Station Archway.