CRESTLINE -- The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce (GCACC), in collaboration with Crestline Amtrak and the Crestline Community Development Team (CCDT), is proud to present the Seltzer Station Memorial Celebration on Saturday, May 27 at The Hub at Village Square in Crestline.
This event is a celebration of the Veteran Banner Project, as well as a dedication of the newly-installed Seltzer Station Archway.
At 7 p.m., Acoustic Tequila will begin their performance at the Gazebo (or if it rains, the performance will take place inside the Hub).
At 9 p.m., regardless of the weather, there will be a lighting ceremony for the illuminated Seltzer Station Archway.
A private cookout will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. for friends and family members who sponsored one of the 140 banners for honored veterans. The banners were produced by Anthony Lee Screen Printing for The Veteran Banner Project, a joint effort of the GCACC, CCDT, and VFW Post 2920.
“We are glad that we were able to honor the veterans in this way,” said Clayton Herold of the CCDT. “It’s been a great project.
"We’ve gotten lots of positive feedback so far, and we look forward to doing this each year to come.”
Dave Saurers, Commander of VFW Post 2920, agreed.
“All the veterans appreciate this recognition," Saurers said. "We’ve got a great relationship with Crestline, and we are happy to continue our service with the community.”
Many area businesses and organizations also contributed to the construction and installation of the Seltzer Station Archway: the Village of Crestline Maintenance Crew (especially Jack Stidham and Billy Justice), Todd Tridico of Tridico Sign Company, Jon Rowles of Jon’s Body Shop, Steve Kurtzman, Ronk’s Towing, Kiess Electric, Newswanger Machine, and Wentz Concrete.
Although the Memorial Cookout is a private event, the public is welcome to join the festivities from 6 to 9:30 p.m. This will be the first DORA (Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area) event of the year for Crestline, so make sure to come join the fun.