MANSFIELD -- The Waterford at Mansfield will unveil their new Magnolia Trails memory care community with the capacity to provide care for 29 seniors with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will include the Richland County Chamber of Commerce, staff from The Waterford at Mansfield, Sonida Senior Living staff and representatives from the Northwest Ohio chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.
The Mansfield community is invited to attend to enjoy hors d’oeuvres and cocktails. A live harpist will perform throughout the evening, and there will be door prizes. Tours of the community will also be available.
“We are thrilled to open our new Magnolia Trails memory care community at The Waterford at Mansfield,” said Annabelle Coffman, Magnolia Trails Director “This expansion will allow us to provide compassionate, dedicated care to seniors in our community with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. Our Magnolia Trails memory care program caregivers go beyond the typical management of dementia to work with families and their loved ones’ health care providers to care for the whole person—mind, body and spirit. I know this offering is going to be transformational for many Mansfield seniors.”
WHEN: Wednesday, October 5, 2022, 4-7 p.m. Ribbon cutting will take place at 5 p.m.
About The Waterford at Mansfield
The Waterford at Mansfield is an assisted living and memory care community located at 1296 S Trimble Rd. Mansfield, OH 44906. The community provides a variety of services and personalized care including 24-hour staffing, incontinence care, medication administration and daily meal preparation. Daily activity programming keeps residents entertained while they enjoy opportunities to engage in hobbies, explore interests and deepen friendships.
Dallas-based Sonida Senior Living, Inc. is a leading owner-operator of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities and services for senior adults. The Company’s 76 communities, with capacity for approximately 9,500 residents across 18 states, provide comfortable, safe, affordable communities where residents can form friendships, enjoy new experiences and receive personalized care from dedicated team members who treat them like family.