MANSFIELD -- The Waterford at Mansfield will unveil their new Magnolia Trails memory care community with the capacity to provide care for 29 seniors with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will include the Richland County Chamber of Commerce, staff from The Waterford at Mansfield, Sonida Senior Living staff and representatives from the Northwest Ohio chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

